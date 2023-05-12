Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $291.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.