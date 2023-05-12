Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $115.78.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

