Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.00 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

