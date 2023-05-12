Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

