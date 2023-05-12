Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $334.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

