SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.
SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 2,005,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,674,797. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 134.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
