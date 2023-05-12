SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 2,005,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,674,797. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $83,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Majid Emami sold 33,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $83,357.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 381,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $682,643 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 134.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

