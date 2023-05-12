SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $3.20 to $2.80. The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.48. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,423,626 shares.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 26,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $52,450.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,447.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $25,364.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,352.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $682,643. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $523.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

