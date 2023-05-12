South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 17%

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) were up 17% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 147,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average daily volume of 35,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.01 price objective on South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 17.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.55.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.