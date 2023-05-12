Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.38

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 24929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $825.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

