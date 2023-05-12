Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.76

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.76 and last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 7061728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

