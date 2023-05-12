Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 45,275 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,285,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,978,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.20. 148,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,093. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $96.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

