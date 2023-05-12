Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 87,366 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,366 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,964,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,662,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

