Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,414 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.86. 668,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,151. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.41 and a 200 day moving average of $492.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

