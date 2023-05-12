Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 55,198 iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 55,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IEO traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $80.34. 123,535 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a market cap of $670.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

