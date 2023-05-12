Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after buying an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $287.79. 1,167,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $291.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.94 and a 200-day moving average of $306.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

