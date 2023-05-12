Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 259.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.79. 4,109,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,920,254. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average is $173.50.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

