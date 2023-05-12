Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,220,134. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.83. 1,410,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

