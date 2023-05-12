Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 21,775 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,775 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.24. 1,781,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

