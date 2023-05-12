Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO remained flat at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

