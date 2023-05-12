S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $415.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

SPGI stock opened at $360.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.97. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

