Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Spark Networks

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spark Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

