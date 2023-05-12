Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 47080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

About Spark Power Group

(Get Rating)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Articles

