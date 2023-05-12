SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,461,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $56.20. 139,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,243. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

