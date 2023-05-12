SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPSM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $35.80. 114,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,906. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

