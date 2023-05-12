SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. 17,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

