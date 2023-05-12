SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Holdings Decreased by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 482,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,622,102. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

