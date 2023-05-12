Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $69.64 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

