Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.