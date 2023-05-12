Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,875,000. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Featured Stories

