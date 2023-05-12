SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP) Position Raised by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMAP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 1.30% of SportsMap Tech Acquisition worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 312,230 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,008,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SportsMap Tech Acquisition by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 353,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SMAP stock remained flat at $10.66 on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,435. SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Company Profile

SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

