Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.26. 13,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 33,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

