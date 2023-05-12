SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.00

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $158.00 and last traded at $156.52, with a volume of 25929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,657 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total value of $1,273,617.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,056,108.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,966 shares of company stock worth $8,780,680 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,505,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,443,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,056,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

