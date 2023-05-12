Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $60,382,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Stantec by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 719,853 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stantec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,225,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,654,000 after purchasing an additional 671,306 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Down 4.4 %

STN opened at $59.15 on Friday. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

