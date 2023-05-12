Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.144 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Stantec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $59.15 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,803,000 after purchasing an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,382,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stantec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,931,000 after buying an additional 67,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

Featured Articles

