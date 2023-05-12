Stantec Inc. (STN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on July 17th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Stantec Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE:STN traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,845. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$53.12 and a 1-year high of C$83.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Stantec had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 3.6869449 EPS for the current year.
In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
