STAR Financial Bank Buys New Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

GD stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.31. 129,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

