STAR Financial Bank Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $289.01. 449,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,241. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market cap of $292.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.11.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.