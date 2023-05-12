STAR Financial Bank Buys Shares of 10,247 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after acquiring an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,967,945. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

