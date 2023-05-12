STAR Financial Bank Buys Shares of 2,455 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

MDY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.50. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

