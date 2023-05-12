STAR Financial Bank Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 325.58%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
