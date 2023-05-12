STAR Financial Bank Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 91.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,069.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 424,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 387,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Masco Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. 81,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,051. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,501 shares of company stock worth $11,504,150 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

