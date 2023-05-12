STAR Financial Bank Purchases New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after acquiring an additional 496,016 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 1,919,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,833,093. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

