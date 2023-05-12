STAR Financial Bank Purchases Shares of 32,093 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.5% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 208,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

