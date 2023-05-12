STAR Financial Bank Takes $1.75 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. Steel Dynamics comprises approximately 1.7% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.86. 92,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

