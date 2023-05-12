STAR Financial Bank Takes $969,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

STAR Financial Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.