Status 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $91.42 million and $1.19 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,457.14 or 1.00058984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02393475 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,253,451.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.