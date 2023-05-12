Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 137,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,513% from the previous session’s volume of 5,243 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $932.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,996.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $296,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689. Insiders own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.