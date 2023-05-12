Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile



Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

