Stephen M. Cutler Acquires 7,250 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 354.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 302,615 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 162.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 413.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 53,368 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 101.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 92,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

