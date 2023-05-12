STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of STERIS

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.