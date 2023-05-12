STERIS (NYSE:STE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -648.25%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.
